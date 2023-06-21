Stop light planned for 600 W. 1000 N. in Tooele City

The Utah Department of Transportation has already hired contractors to install a traffic signal at a busy Tooele City intersection that is about to get busier.

A UDOT project website lists JUB Engineers as consultants and Wilson and Company as design engineers for the installation of a traffic signal at 600 West and state Route 112, also known as 1000 North, in Tooele City.

The new signal will be installed in two phases, according to Jessica Rice, project engineer with UDOT.

A temporary signal will be installed at the intersection in around two months, according to Rice.

The temporary signal will help with the current traffic situation at the intersection. The stripes on the road may be repainted but Rice doesn’t expect there will be new striping or widening of the intersection before the temporary signal is installed.

The idea is to get some immediate help for drivers at the intersection as Ken’s Gymnastics on the south east corner and new housing on the northside of the intersection opens up, said Rice, who said she has had several conversations with Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn about the intersection.

The temporary signal will help regulate traffic immediately while the new configuration of the intersection is designed and built. The intersection will be widened and restriped before the permanent configuration of the light is installed.