Stop means stop, says UDOT

UDOT asks drivers to pay attention to traffic pattern changes ♦

With three minor crashes attributed to drivers running stop signs since it opened on Saturday morning, Utah Department of Transportation officials are asking drivers to pay attention to the new traffic pattern at Parachute Lane and the Midvalley Highway.

“Those coming from the east on Pole Canyon Road (formerly S.R. 138) and heading to Grantsville will need to stop on Parachute Lane at Midvalley before making a left. As with any stop sign, motorists should only proceed when the road is clear,” wrote UDOT officials on their UDOT Tooele Valley Construction Projects Facebook page.

UDOT points out that there is an acceleration lane on Midvalley Highway for the safety of those merging from Parachute Lane headed to Grantsville.

Those coming from Pole Canyon Road that want to head to Interstate 80 have a free right onto the Midvalley Highway from Parachute Lane with an acceleration lane.

People coming from the west on Midvalley Highway that want to continue east on Pole Canyon Road have a free right onto Parachute Lane and then come to a stop sign at Parachute Lane and Pole Canyon Road.

Those coming from the west on the Midvalley Highway may proceed through the Parachute Lane intersection to I-80, unimpeded, which, according to UDOT, is the primary purpose of the new Midvalley Highway.

When designing a project, engineers look at traffic analysis and traffic volumes to determine safe, effective traffic flow measures. At Parachute Lane and Midvalley Highway, UDOT engineers found that a stop sign would safely and adequately handle the amount of traffic moving through the intersection.

UDOT officials pointed out several locations in Tooele County where secondary roads connect to major arterial roads by intersections with stop signs, such as; Erda Way and SR-138, Village Boulevard and Pole Canyon Road, Church Road and SR-36, Sunset Road and SR-36 and Canyon Road and SR-36.

In order to increase awareness of the new stop sign at Parachute Lane and the Midvalley Highway a “stop sign ahead” sign has been placed there and in coming weeks the stop sign itself will be made more visible, according to UDOT.

UDOT officials also explained why the Midvalley Highway was designed with only one-lane in each direction.

An analysis of traffic showed that the current one lane for each direction would adequately address the current traffic need, according to UDOT. Also, there was also only funding available for a one-lane configuration at this time.

However, to accommodate projected future growth in the volume of traffic, the highway was built to readily add the width and infrastructure needed for additional lanes when the traffic need and funding are identified, according to UDOT.

UDOT engineers will continue to monitor all aspects of the new road, along with those that connect to it, and make adjustments as needed to improve flow and safety. As it is currently configured, however, UDOT believes it is a safe facility, said UDOT officials in their Facebook post.

“We share the community’s commitment to safety, and encourage all who travel the area to obey all speed limits and other traffic signage and to stay alert while driving at all times,” they wrote.