Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Grantsville Health Occupation Students of America — HOSA — with the hemorrhage kits they assembled for each classroom in their school, Dec. 10, 2020.

December 15, 2020
Stop the Bleed

Local nurse working with schools to provide kits and training  

With proper training and supplies, a quick response can stop bleeding following a disaster or emergency and save lives.

STOP THE BLEED is a national movement that started after the December 2012 Sandy Elementary School shootings. Their goal is to improve the survival rate for people with severe bleeding.

Donna Enslen, Grantsville, a nurse at Mountain West Medical center, recently undertook a school project and raised money to create hemorrhage kits to place in classroom in Grantsville Junior High and High School..

“The idea is to have these kits available in the classroom to provide material for immediate use to stop bleeding in the case of an emergency or a mass casualty like a school shooting,” she said.

Along with the kits, Enslen has provided Stop the Bleed training for school and city employees.

Enslen hopes to continue to work with school and community groups to provide hemorrhage kits for all Tooele County schools and regular monthly training for school and community members.

“Knowledge can save lives,” she said.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top