Local nurse working with schools to provide kits and training ♦

With proper training and supplies, a quick response can stop bleeding following a disaster or emergency and save lives.

STOP THE BLEED is a national movement that started after the December 2012 Sandy Elementary School shootings. Their goal is to improve the survival rate for people with severe bleeding.

Donna Enslen, Grantsville, a nurse at Mountain West Medical center, recently undertook a school project and raised money to create hemorrhage kits to place in classroom in Grantsville Junior High and High School..

“The idea is to have these kits available in the classroom to provide material for immediate use to stop bleeding in the case of an emergency or a mass casualty like a school shooting,” she said.

Along with the kits, Enslen has provided Stop the Bleed training for school and city employees.

Enslen hopes to continue to work with school and community groups to provide hemorrhage kits for all Tooele County schools and regular monthly training for school and community members.

“Knowledge can save lives,” she said.