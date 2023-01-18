Storm causes traffic accident

A vehicle lost traction last week during a quick snowstorm on Jan. 10.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near 200 South and Main Street in Tooele, according to Tooele City Police Department’s public information officer Cpl. Colbey Bentley.

The accident occurred when the driver of a truck pulling a trailer containing a forklift lost control in the snow while traveling northbound and sideswiped a vehicle traveling southbound, which caused the truck and trailer to jackknife.

The truck and trailer then slid and crashed into another vehicle traveling southbound.

Minor injuries were reported. Traffic was shut down on Main Street and redirected.