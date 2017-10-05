Stormy September caps off a wetter-than-normal water year

A wetter-than-normal September helped punctuate a wetter-than-normal water year in Tooele Valley.

After four consecutive months of below-average precipitation, the valley and mountains received 147 percent of above-average precipitation in September, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service Utah Water and Climate Report published Oct. 1.

It brings the seasonal accumulation for the 2016-17 water year to 114 percent above average, according to the report. A water year begins on Oct. 1 and ends on Sept. 30.

“Hopefully, the 2018 water year will be much like 2017,” Randy Julander, NRCS snow survey supervisor, wrote in the report.

“We know it was an exceptionally hot summer and there were some downsides like fires and the like, but man o’ man what a runoff year for most of the north (Utah) and pretty decent everywhere else,” Julander included in the report.

The NRCS numbers coincide with those collected by Ned Bevan, Tooele City’s cooperative weather observer for the National Weather Service.

September precipitation measured 2.07 inches in Tooele City, which is .65 inches above normal precipitation for the month.

Year-end totals for Tooele City showed 20.80 inches of precipitation compared to normal precipitation of 18.49 inches.

However, snowfall totals for the water year measured 63.5 inches compared to normal snowfall of 84.4 inches.

March was the wettest month of the water year with 4.25 inches of precipitation.

In other water year highlights, January was the snowiest month at 20.5 inches, and June was the driest month with only .24 inches of precipitation.

The first frost was on Oct. 20, 2016 at 31 degrees, and the last frost was on April 15, 2017 at 31 degrees.

The water year started on a downer with 60 percent of average precipitation in October 2016 for Tooele Valley and West Desert Basins, according the NRCS report.

But precipitation started to climb in November and December of 2016 with 117 percent of average in November and 116 percent of average in December.

Precipitation pounded Tooele Valley to start the new year with 186 percent of average recorded in January 2017.

February also was good at 145 percent of average precipitation. March came in at 111 percent and April at 116 percent of average.

Four dry months followed with 48 percent of average in May, 17 percent in June, 73 percent in July and 86 percent in August.

The 147 percent of average precipitation in September capped off the water year on a positive note. It ended up as the second-wettest month of the water year.