Mayor orders display removed from city sign following city code ♦

The story of a Grantsville resident ordered to take his Halloween display of a city street sign went viral on social media and was picked up by print and broadcast media across the country and has now has now reached beyond our borders and across the sea.

The Daily Mail in the United Kingdom picked the story on October 24 with a headline that read, “Utah man is ordered to take down pole-dancing skeletons outside his yard after furious residents complained about ‘risqué’ Halloween decoration.”

The story was originally reported by media in Salt Lake City and then picked by media large and small throughout the country including MSN, People.com, Saturday Night Live, Fox News, New York Post and many others.

It all started when a Halloween display appeared in Grantsville in a park strip at the corner of Elisabeth Cove and South High Pasture Way. The display featured two skeletons, seated, watching a third skeleton pole dancing upside down on a city street sign.

“It was out there on Facebook,” said Granstville Mayor Neil Critchlow. “I made the decision to have the display removed from city property. It wasn’t the City Council. It wasn’t the City Manager, it was me — and only because it was attached to the street sign. That was the only issue.”

After Critchlow made the decision, a post appeared on Facebook from Grantsville City with a photo of the display, “To the person responsible for this display: You have until 9 pm tonight (October 18) to take down your decorations or they will be removed by the city and you will have to pick up your items at our Public Works building. Displays like this are not acceptable as it is against city code to attach anything to a street sign.”

Critchlow said as an after thought that maybe he could have worded the request better, perhaps using a little levity and less heavy handed sounding.

The “person responsible” got the message and put a pole in his yard and moved the display onto his property.

“That solved the problem,” Critchlow said.

Once on private property, the display expanded. Neighbors and others reportedly brought more skeletons and lights.

But the story got picked up and went viral. Critchlow said as the story spread it took on a life of its own and the media appeared to “invent their own language” to describe the story.

“It became ‘racy’ and ‘raunchy,’ when all the city wanted was the display moved off of the city’s sign pole, following city code,” Critchlow said.

The Ogdenite roasted the original Grantsville City Facebook post with comments with their post:

“Breaking News‼ SKELLIES HAVE GONE WILD ALL OVER THE STATE OF UTAH AND CITY OFFICIALS IN GRANTSVILLE ARE NOT AMUSED TODAY. “We were bone to be wild”, they say. City demands skeletons go back in the closet. Thank you, Tammy, for the story tip!”

The Insider reported the story with the headline, “A Utah town is rallying around a pole-dancing skeleton after city officials ordered the risqué Halloween decoration to be taken down.”

Critchlow said he hasn’t responded to media requests for comments, until now.

“Again, the only concern I had was that the display violated city code that does not allow attaching things to city signs,” Critchlow said. “Halloween will be over in a few days, it’s not a big deal.”