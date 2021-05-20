Street Dawg Crew hosts first pet food clinic in Tooele

The Street Dawg Crew of Utah will host their first free pet food and accessory event for those experiencing homelessness or financial difficulties in Tooele.

The event will take place this Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Tooele Senior Citizens Center.

The Street Dawg Crew of Utah is a nonprofit organization consisting of volunteers that collects donations to help homeless pets.

“It’s mostly dogs and cats we help,” said Secret Perkins, vice president of the crew. “We have also helped out ferrets, turtles, rabbits, and other pets.”

When the crew has excessive funds, they help individuals spay or neuter their pets.

They also provide a once or twice a year free vaccination day.

“People can come to this event and get their pets vaccinated for free,” said Perkins.

The crew, which consists of over 25 members, also helps provide clothing, backpacks, food, and other needed items to those experiencing homelessness or financial difficulties.

Originally, the crew began their operation out of Salt Lake City, but have since moved part of their operation to Tooele County.

“We are actually based out of Salt Lake City. A few of us live out here and help out around here,” said Perkins. “We have actually been together since 2017. A few of us were volunteering with another group that handed out food to humans and we began to bring dog food, because we saw they had animals and as time went on the need for pet food got larger, so we decided to branch off and make our own group focusing on pets and on the humans a little bit.”

On Sunday they will hand out pet food and accessories to pets in need.

“This will be our first outreach out here,” Perkins stated. “We have seen the need out here. So, my dad is a volunteer for us and he goes every Friday to the Tooele Senior Citizens and hands out pet supplies to the seniors that are in need. Another member, James Hunter, and I help out by setting pet food at our houses and people who need it can come pick it up. So, since we’ve been doing all this, the need has increased, so we decided that it would be good to try an outreach out here.”

The event on Sunday will be from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Tooele Senior Citizens Center located at 59 E. Vine Street in Tooele City.

The crew will have dog and cat food, litter, kennels, collars, leashes, puppy bags, treats, and more.

“Anybody that is in need can come get supplies,” Perkins stated. “This is free.”

The organization plans on doing one of these outreach events in Tooele County on the third Sunday of every month.

Monetary donations to the organization can be received through PayPal @StreetDawgCrew and Venmo @Varela1365@comcast.net- the president of the crew’s Venmo.

Other donations, like pet food and supplies can be donated by contacting the crew through their Facebook page, “Street Dawg Crew of Utah.”

Those interested in volunteering with the group or finding out when their other events are can also contact them through their Facebook page.