Ross Dress for Less and Chilis Restaurant confirmed tenants for Founder’s Point ♦

When the Kimball Investment Company broke ground on their Founder’s Point strip mall by Wendy’s on Tooele City’s Main street in January 2023, it was anticipated that the project would open in late 2023 or early 2014.

The project is moving forward, but the opening has been tentatively pushed back to late spring 2025.

Social media rumors about the strip mall’s owners running out of funding or other reasons for the project being shelved are not true, according to Tooele City officials, who say they’ve been working with Kimball Investment Company on the development of the strip mall.

“The retail development is still happening,” said Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s economic development director. “The rumors are fortunately false. I spoke with the Kimball Group, the developers, and things are moving forward, albeit slowly. Delays have come up as they negotiate with future tenants and as they worked with Rocky Mountain Power to confirm future power service to the site.”

The developer’s primary obstacle is negotiation with future tenants, Stewart said, although they have confirmed Ross and Chilis have signed leases with them.

Construction will resume soon, according to Stewart.

When completed, the mall will sit on 33 acres and include eight retailers and a few restaurants.

Tooele City officials said the development could bring in over $200,000 in sales tax annually and generate up to $315,000 in property tax.

Tooele City’s Redevelopment Agency bought the property for $5.1 million in 2015 from Gilad Development to assure the site remained a prime commercial and retail location.

The Kimball Investment Group, a Salt Lake City-based company, purchased the property from the redevelopment agency.