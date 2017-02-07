Student could face charges for bringing gun, knife to school

A Stansbury High School student could face criminal charges after bringing an unloaded gun and knife to school last Friday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

A student notified Stansbury High School Vice Principal Andy Carlen that another student was suspected of having a gun on campus, according to a release from the Tooele County School District. A school resource officer from the sheriff’s department removed the student from the campus without incident.

The sheriff’s office forwarded charges of two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon on school premises to the Tooele County Attorney’s Office. The student, a minor, would be tried in 3rd District Juvenile Court if charges are filed.

According to the school district, the gun was not loaded and had not been brandished on campus. No threat was made to the school and no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The school district contacted parents through email to inform them of the incident and assured them no one was harmed or threatened as a result. In the email, the school district notes the student who brought the gun has been suspended and legal action will be taken.

“We are grateful for the quick response from the Tooele County Sheriff’s department school resource officer as well as the students who notified administration of the potential threat,” the email said. “We commend the students who reported this information to us.”