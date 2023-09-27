A 10-year-old child headed to Old Mill Elementary in Stansbury Park crashed his bicycle into a vehicle the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 26. He walked away from the accident with bumps and bruises, according to police.

The accident occurred around 8:33 a.m. near Clearwater Drive and Brigham Road, according to Lieut. Eli Wayman with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time, the driver of an SUV was attempting to turn right off of Clearwater Drive onto Brigham Road. As he began to make the turn, the juvenile began riding his bike through the intersection, crashing into the rear tire of the SUV. The SUV tire hit the child’s bike tire and drug the bike under the vehicle, running it over.

The juvenile came out with “bumps and bruises,” according to Wayman. He was able to go home with his mom. The driver of the SUV was cooperative with police but he was ultimately arrested on several unrelated, outstanding warrants. The driver won’t be charged for the accident as it was most likely the fault of the juvenile and the driver didn’t see the child, Wayman said.