  • Tim Gillie/TTB photo The 30th Annual Winter Tree Festival featured 41 trees decorated by student clubs and organizations. The student-led effort will provide trees, presents, and food to 54 Tooele County families.
  • The tree display at Tooele High School included a scavenger hunt for the public.
  • The public viewed the Winter Tree Festival on Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Students wander through the display of Christmas trees in the THS commons on Wednesday night.
  • The Snowball Express sits in a tree at the 2021 THS Winter Tree Festival.
  • Deegan Carlson, Tooele High School student body officer, was the club coordinator for the Winter Tree Festival .

December 9, 2021
Students continue 30 year tradition of helping families with Christmas

The public was invited to view a public display of 41 Christmas trees decorated by Tooele High School clubs and student organizations on Tuesday and Wednesday in the school’s commons.

The trees are part of a student-led effort to bring good cheer and holiday joy to 54 Tooele County families, according to Deegan Carlson, THS student body officer and club coordinator for the tre festival.

“A few families didn’t need a tree,” Carlson said. “We will be helping a total of 54 families with food for dinner, presents for kids, and a decorated tree.”

The trees were decorated by clubs and student organizations, from the Art Club to the football team; 41 groups of students were involved, according to Carlson.

A group of THS students rounded up donations from local businesses to support the Winter Tree Festival, including EnergySolutions, Thursday Boots, Morton Salt, Ensign Engineering, Nigh Time, Heiden Orthopedics, Phillips Heavy Equipment, the UPS Store, Mountain West medical Center and Tooele County School District Youth and Family Resource Center, according to Garrett Layton, the student body officer who led the fundraising effort.

“We raised over $10,000,” Layton said.

The families have been invited to come down to the school and participate in activities for kids, including a free visit and photograph with Santa Claus. Then they can take their tree home. If they can’t pick up their tree, students will deliver it.

“This has been a great activity,” Layton said. “It really helps the families. The community has supported the festival, and it helps bring the school together.”

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

