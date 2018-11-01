Students find success at Tooele’s Community Learning Center

Seven former students who gained vital skills and job experience through Career and Technical Education programs at Tooele Community Learning Center sang the school’s praises Tuesday night during an open house.

“CTE Pathways is an absolute must,” said biotech student Benjamin Natividad, who is continuing his education at the University of Utah.

Chemical tech student Halley Smith said her classes at the school were instrumental in furthering her career.

“These are the single-best college prep classes I have taken,” she said.

Kimberlee Smith, a chemical tech student, and Mia Chavez, who took both biotech and chemical tech courses, provided insight into the knowledge and experience they obtained at the school.

Chavez said she will pursue a masters in physics and minor in mathematics at the U of U.

“Dr. Tom Evans’ CTE classes biotech and chemical tech really helped me understand science better and helped me understand chemistry a bit more since I was struggling with it,” Chavez said. “Deciding to take the opportunity of doing the Medical Innovations Pathway job shadowing with science companies and medical companies helped me get the job I have now.”

Austin Sasser said he was enthralled by the things he learned in his forensic science class at the school.

“My experience was with the 1350 Forensic Science class,” Sasser said. “This class was really cool in that we got to look at how forensics is used in law cases and other medical fields. The class was tough and challenging, but a lot of fun. We were able to run analysis on crime scenes and use DNA analysis to see who did what. This class really opened my vision to other science-based career possibilities that I never knew existed.”

Former cosmetology student Morgan Benson praised the school and said she earned $60,000 during one year for styling hair. Aaron Garcia also spoke about learning hair styling skills.

Career and Technical education classes available at the CLC include: Protective Services, Dental Assisting, Medical Assisting, Certified Nursing Assistant, Biotech, Pharmacy Tech, Culinary Arts, Cosmetology, Graphic Arts, Robotics and Information Technology. The school is located at 211 S. Tooele Blvd., in Tooele City.

Students demonstrated some of their projects with displays during Tuesday’s open house and tour.

Principal Kendall Topham told the audience the school is a state-of-the-art facility with state-of-the-art programs.

CTE Director Kristy McLauchlan said CTE is about preparing students from Tooele County for college and their future jobs.

“What we are doing here is really about Tooele County. We have some of the best students in the state,” McLachlan said.

Gary Cox, associate dean from Salt Lake Community College and Institute of Public Safety, said Tooele County students are some of the best students at SLCC studying criminal justice.

“I can’t tell you how pleased we are to partner with Tooele County Schools in this effort,” Cox said.

The open house included brief comments from U.S. Congressman Chris Stewart; Tooele County Commissioners Shawn Milne and Wade Bitner; Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn and Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall.

Milne spoke about a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for Deseret UAS and its Xperience Center located on the first floor of the Horsley Orthodontics building on 2000 North in Overlake.

UAS stands for unmanned aerial systems, commonly known as drones.

Milne said high-tech industries locating in Tooele County will be vital to the community in offering jobs at home. He said Deseret UAS is a non-profit collaborative effort of Tooele and Box Elder counties organized to promote economic development by enticing businesses and researchers in the emerging drone industry to make their homes in both counties.

He also mentioned the work of Tooele City leaders throughout the past few years in donating land to set up the educational corridor that includes the CLC.

Bitner told the audience to never stop learning.

“There are tremendous facilities here. Don’t just look at them, take advantage of them,” Bitner said.

Stewart said it was important to remember that students don’t have to be college graduates to be successful.

“There are all sorts of interesting things you can do that don’t require a four-year college degree,” he said.

Stewart said projects like Deseret UAS could be just the beginning for Tooele County.

“This county could be leading the world and the United States in emerging technology that will change the world,” he said.

Stewart said hard work helped him become a pilot at a school where only 50 percent enrolled ended up graduating. The key to his success was hard work.

“You can accomplish anything you want if you are willing to pay the price,” he said.

Winn said the education corridor came about because of local government leaders and school leaders.

“Right now in the United States there are more jobs than people qualified to take those jobs,” Winn said. “I encourage students to take classes at this beautiful facility. The future is happening right here in Tooele.”

Marshall said he encourages students to take advantage of the opportunities available at the education corridor in Tooele. He said technical skills are vital.

“You might not become a doctor, but there are other ways to serve,” Marshall said. “The world needs skilled electricians, brick masons, welders and other trades.”

In 2017, Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert announced 2018 as the Year of Technical Education.

mwatson@tooeletranscript.com