Students prefer marijuana over alcohol use, survey says

Marijuana has replaced alcohol as the most used drug by Tooele County students, according to the 2019 Student Health and Risk Prevention Survey.

Data from the 2019 SHARP Survey shows that 5.6% of students surveyed said they had used alcohol in the 30-day period prior to taking the survey compared to 6.6% who said they had used marijuana in the same time period.

Alcohol use among Tooele County students has dropped significantly over the years. In 2009 13.5% of students surveyed said they had used alcohol over the previous 30 days. Student use of marijuana use also showed a decline from 2009 to 2017, but not as sharp of a decline as alcohol use.

In 2009, 7.6% of students surveyed reported using marijuana is the last 30 days. That rate fell to 5.7% in 2017. An uptick to 6.6% in 2019 put marijuana use ahead of alcohol use by one percentage point.

The increased popularity of marijuana did not come as a surprise to Tooele County educators and prevention specialists, according to Julie Spindler, at-risk coordinator with the Tooele County School District.

“With the legalization talk and the legalization of marijuana in our border states, we anticipated marijuana use would increase,” she said.

Marijuana has been legalized for medical and recreational use in Colorado and Nevada. Arizona has approved medical marijuana.

Here in Utah, after voters approved an initiative to legalize medical marijuana, the state Legislature met in a special session to rewrite the medical marijuana law before it went into effect.

While alcohol use among Tooele County youth continues to decline, Spindler said prevention specialists are concerned with where teens are getting their alcohol.

“As highlighted in the survey, there was a big increase in students getting alcohol from a parent with parent permission,” she said. “We need to press forward in educating parents to stick to their guns with preventing underage drinking.”

Hard liquor appears to be the drink of choice for those students who drink, according to the survey.

Out of the students who had an alcoholic drink in the previous 30 days, 52% said they drank liquor — vodka, rum, scotch, bourbon, whiskey, tequila, or other liquors.

Flavored alcoholic beverages, including flavored malt beverage and wine coolers, were the choice of 18.6% of the youth drinkers. Beer was drunk by 9.5% and 5.6% chose wine.

After marijuana and alcohol use, the next highest use of drugs were prescription drugs, with 2.6% of students surveyed responding that they had used prescription drugs that either were not prescribed for them or they used them in a way other than prescribed during the 30 days before the survey.

Tooele County youth are at or close to their counterparts in what the SHARP Survey calls “Risky substance use-related behavior.”

The incidence of binge drinking, defined by the survey as taking five or more alcoholic drinks in a row in the two weeks prior to the survey, was 4.1% for Tooele County students and 4.0% statewide.

When it comes to cigarette smoking, 0.1% of students surveyed said they smoke at least half a pack a day, the same percentage as reported statewide.

Under the category of drinking and driving, 1.8% of Tooele students — compared to 1.4% statewide — reported that in the last 30 days they had either drank alcohol and drove or rode with a driver who had been drinking.

The survey uses student responses to several questions to estimate youth in need of alcohol treatment, drug treatment and an estimate of students who need either alcohol or drug treatment.

The need for substance use treatment is defined as students who report using alcohol on 10 or more occasions in their lifetime or any drugs in their lifetime and marked at least three of the following items specific to their drug or alcohol use in the past year: spent more time using than intended, neglected some of your usual responsibilities because of use, wanted to cut down on use, others objected to your use, frequently thought about using, and used alcohol or drugs to relieve feelings such as sadness, anger or boredom.

According to the survey, 1.2% of Tooele County students surveyed need alcohol treatment, 3.5% need substance use treatment, and 3.9% need alcohol or drug treatment. Statewide the number of students in need of those treatments were reported by the survey as 1.3%, 3.5% and 4.1%, respectively.

Spindler said that the survey will help guide ongoing prevention efforts.

“The positive changes are encouraging and tell us that our programming is effective,” she said. “The negative changes let us know where to focus our attention next.”