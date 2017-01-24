Students show off their skills

School district holds open house to showcase programs that prepare students to enter workforce ♦

Raymond Taton plays with knives at school.

At the Tooele County School District’s Career and Technical Education open house, Taton and his classmate, Emmalee Timmereck, demonstrated their knife skills by quickly separating a whole chicken into its standard parts.

Students and parents watched as the pair of culinary students prepared a dessert they will make as part of a regional culinary contest next month.

The CTE open house, held Thursday at the school district’s Community Learning Center, is an annual event meant to showcase career and technical education programs for students and parents, according to Marianne Oborn, Tooele County School District CTE director.

While culinary students showed off their knife and cooking skills, other displays included virtual welding, simulated blood drawing by agriculture students, a 3-D printer at work in the engineering lab, and cosmetology students cutting hair.

There also were displays of tables, snowboards and guitars designed and fashioned by woodworking students, automotive students replacing spark plugs, students learning to program computers and dental hygiene students practicing cleaning teeth.

Altogether, the school district has over 30 different career and education programs that prepare students to enter a career field.

Some CTE courses, like animal science, accounting, and computer science, are taught in local high schools. Other classes like cosmetology, certified nurse assistant, medical assisting, engineering and physics with technology, take advantage of specialized classrooms, equipment and experienced instructors at the Community Learning Center.

In some cases students earn college credits through concurrent enrollment, Oborn said.

Designed to allow all students in Tooele Valley to have access to career and technical education programs, the Community Learning Center’s enrollment has jumped this year, according to Marie Denson, Tooele County School District’s communications director.

“The current enrollment numbers for the CLC are 1,034,” she said. “This includes from the beginning of the school year until Jan. 13, half of the school year. Last year the enrollment numbers for the entire year were 695.”

Denson credited the enrollment increase to more internal promotion of CTE programs, coordination of busing students from schools to the CLC, and the conversion of all schools to the same class schedule.

“Many high demand jobs in the workforce today do not need a college diploma but they do need technical training,” Denson said. “CTE classes expose students to different careers and provides clear pathways to certifications and degrees.”

Students who take CTE classes are more likely than other students to graduate from high school and go on to college or find a job right out of high school, according to Denson

The school district’s CTE programs offer students different “pathways,” which are a set of prescribed courses of instruction in a specific skills field.

Pathways programs are designed to teach students industry standard skills and are aligned with higher education institutions to prepare students to continue their education after high school, according to Oborn.

CTE pathways offered through Tooele County high schools include programs in agriculture, business and marketing, family and consumer sciences, health sciences, information technology, and skilled and technical fields.

Students can obtain certifications in some careers like certified nurse assistant, medical assistant or dental hygienist while still in high school.

Both Taton and Timmereck are enrolled in the ProStart program at the CLC, a culinary science education effort developed by the National Restaurant Education Foundation. Upon completion of the program students receive an industry-recognized certificate that vouches for their education and skills.

Taton plans to continue his culinary training at Utah Valley University. Timmereck, who ultimately wants to major in math in college, will use her culinary skills working as the head cook at a girl’s camp this summer.