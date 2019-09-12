Students use friendly rivalry to feed hungry students

Public welcome to help SHS vs. THS food rivalry ♦

Friday’s Stanbury High vs. Tooele High game on Friday night will feature more than a football rivalry.

Students at both schools are engaged in a friendly food drive rivalry. A grand total of food items collected by each school will be calculated and announced during halftime.

The losing school’s principal will wear the rival school’s colors for the rest of the game.

The public is invited to participate. A donation box is located by the office of both schools and volunteers will be at each entrance to the football field on Friday night to collect donations.

Suggested food items to donate include: Easy Mac, Cup-a-Noodles, Granola Bars, fruit snacks, trail mix, small boxes of cereal, microwave popcorn, pudding cups, fruit cups, and any non-perishable ready-to-eat food item.

The food items will be donated to Tooele County School District’s Family and Community Resource Center where volunteers will use the donated items to make individual food packages.

The packages will be distributed by schools to students throughout the school district who have been identified as needing food for the weekend. Some students may get additional food as needed, according to Christy Johnson, the school district’s homeless liaison.

Last school year the school district had 693 students living in conditions that met the federal definition of homeless for students, Johnson said.

The school district is in the process of collecting information on student homlessness for the 2020 school year, she said.

A federal act mandates that school districts provide certain services to students who meet the definition of homeless and guarantees students the right to access education regardless of a student’s status or homelessness.

Along with homlessness, students may need food assistance for other reasons, Johnson said.

Any food items the resource center can’t use will be donated to the Tooele Food Bank.

The football game starts at 7 p.m. at Stansbury High school, 5300 Aberdeen Lane in Stansbury Park.