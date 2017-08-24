Study committee picks top 2 forms of government

After eight months and 500 hours of meetings and research, the Tooele County Government Study Committee has narrowed the forms of government it will consider from five options to two.

The study committee voted to keep the five-member county commission and the appointed county manager/elected county council on the table for future consideration at its Wednesday night meeting.

Gone from future study is the current three-member commission, the expanded seven-member commission, and the elected county executive with an elected county council.

Even though the current three-member commission form of government will not be one of the final options studied by the committee, it remains a viable option because if voters reject a change, the three-member commission will be retained.

Prior to the meeting, study committee members completed an Excel spreadsheet indicating their general preferences for legislative representation and the county executive function.

Committee members also completed a worksheet where they scored the legislative and executive function of each form of government on a scale of one to 10 on 10 previously determined criteria. Each criterion had a weighted value, based on the committee’s determination of the priority of the criteria.

Richard Mitchell, study committee chairman, collected the worksheet and compiled the results.

Mitchell told the committee that when it came to the general preference for the legislative side of county government, five committee members choose a part-time council, two chose a hybrid of part and full-time, and one chose full-time. Five indicated they preferred election of council or commission members by districts and three wanted a mix of election at-large and by districts for council or commission members. Nine committee members thought five was the appropriate size for a council or commission, with no committee members preferring three or seven.

When it came to general preferences for the executive authority in county government, six committee members indicated they wanted a full-time executive, one wanted a part-time executive, and one wanted a hybrid. Eight voted for a division of legislative and executive powers. There were no votes for a combination of powers, according to Mitchell.

On the multiple criteria evaluation, with a combined possible point total of 20, the different forms of government were ranked as follows: 14.06 points for appointed county manager/council; 12.58 points for elected county executive/council; 10.30 points for five-member county commission; 10.04 points for three-member commission; and 9.94 votes for the seven-member commission.

The committee initially voted to keep the top scoring preference, the appointed manager/council, on the table. They then eliminated the lowest scoring form, the seven-member commission.

That left the three-member commission, the five-member commission, and the elected county executive/council form of governments.

Committee members discussed their thoughts about the remaining forms of government. Whitney Cook championed the cause of the three-member commission.

“The three-member commission is the leanest system allowed,” Cook said. “More heads does not necessarily mean things will be better.”

The splitting of legislative and executive power under a council system could lead to deadlock and finger pointing. Election of representatives by districts could lead to feudalism and division, according to Cook.

“Larger counties than Tooele County still use the three-member commission,” he said.

Maria Sweeten said comments from the public, including emails and phone calls, have been asking for a more diverse government, with more representation, more people involved, and access to someone that represents them.

Brenda Faddis said she was leaning towards the elected county executive/council.

“Bureaucracy depends on who is there,” she said. “The Salt Lake County Council with nine members appears to be pretty efficient.”

Robin Douglas said the problem with an elected executive is you can’t get rid of them until the next election.

Rob Clausing compared the forms of government to ice cream.

“It’s like we just selected French vanilla when we picked the appointed manager/council, the elected county executive/council is like plain vanilla,” he said. “Now that we have a vanilla flavor, wouldn’t you like the second choice to be something more like chocolate? The five-member commission and the appointed manager/council give us a better choice between viable options.”

On their first vote, the three-member commission form was dropped.

The next vote was a tie, 5-5 between five-member commission and elected county executive/council. After a revote the tally was five votes for five-member commission and three votes for elected executive/council, with two abstaining.

The committee will now work out the details of implementation for the appointed manager/county council and the five-member commission forms of government, according to Mitchell.

Among those details are the cost of each form, the size of the council, election of council or commission by districts, at-large, or a combination.

After the committee works out the details it will evaluate both of the forms of government again before it makes a final recommendation, Mitchell said.

The study committee has until Feb. 8, 2018 to produce its final report on Tooele County government.

The public can send email comments to the study committee at studycommittee@tooeleco.org, according to Mitchell.

The study committee holds regular weekly meetings on Thursdays at the Tooele County Health Department Building, 151 N. Main Street in Tooele City at 7 p.m. Those meetings include time for public comment.

The study committee also has a website, https://studytooelecounty.com.