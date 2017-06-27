Study committee told separation of powers can be overrated

Personality has as much influence on government effectiveness as the form of government.

That’s what the committee studying forms of government for Tooele County heard from the man who wrote the book on county government in Utah during a Friday evening meeting at the Tooele County Health Department.

The study committee also announced that night two more community input meetings.

Gavin Anderson, deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney, spoke at the Friday study committee meeting.

Anderson is the principal author of “County Government in Utah: The Official County Government Resource Guide of the Utah Association of Counties.”

He also was involved in Salt Lake County’s conversion from a county commission to a county council-mayor form of government.

Anderson stressed several times during the meeting that his comments were strictly his personal opinion.

The three-member county commission form of government dates back to a hurricane in Galveston, Texas in 1912, according to Anderson.

Frustrated with the slow response of county government to the disaster, the county adopted the three-member county commission form of government with the county commission holding both the legislative and executive powers, he said.

Efficiency remains one of the pros of the commission form of government, while some people consider the inefficiency of forms of government that separate the legislative and executive functions to be one of the pros of those forms of government, according to Anderson.

“If you are more confident in a form of government that separates powers, but is purposefully more inefficient, then chose one of the other forms,” he said.

The expansion of the Salt Lake County government to a nine-member council — three elected at large and six elected by district — did broaden the base of the commission, Anderson said.

However, Anderson said he noticed that the larger council soon developed relationships along party lines, he said.

Under an approved alternate form of government, commissioners, according to Anderson, may be elected by district.

Traditionally in America an independent legislative body is seen as a watchdog on the executive branch. Some people see the commission form of government as an anomaly to this tradition, Anderson said.

However, separation of powers in county government may be overrated, according to Anderson.

With eight elected officials overseeing their own departments there already is some degree of separation of power. State code gives county commissioners very little control over the other elected officials in a county, Anderson said.

The county commission form of government is more transparent in some ways than the separated powers councils, according to Anderson.

“In the commission form of government, personnel decisions and contracts have to be approved in an open public meeting,” he said. “In a council form of government, those are executive decisions.”

The legislative body in a county with separated powers often ends up with very little to do, he said.

Anderson also said that through his years of involvement in the Utah Association of Counties, he has seen that part-time council members are less engaged than their more full-time county commission counterparts.

“But a lot of these pros and cons depend on personality,” Anderson said.

The county government study committee will hold public input meetings on Wednesday and July 20.

Wednesday’s meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Stockton City Hall.

The July 20 meeting will be held in the Stansbury Park/Erda/Lake Point/Pine Canyon area. The location and time will be announced later.

The public input meetings include a short report from the study committee on their progress, followed by time for the public to offer comments on the different forms of government.

The public can also send email comments to the study committee at studycommittee@tooeleco.org, according to Richard Mitchell, study committee chairman.