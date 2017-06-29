Subdivision includes lot for youth treatment facility

The Tooele County Planning Commission approved a preliminary and final plat for a subdivision that includes a plot the owner wants to use for a treatment center for troubled youth.

The planning commission unanimously approved preliminary and final plats for Meadowbrook Ranch Estates during their Wednesday night meeting at the county building.

The planning commission did not hold a public hearing for the plat approval. County and state codes do not require a public hearing for plat approvals.

Meadowbrook Ranch Estates is approximately 88 acres east of Droubay Road and Arrow Street. To the south of the subdivision is the Atlantic Richfield conservation property.

The subdivision is zoned for 5-acre lots. The approved plat has 12 4.7-acre lots and one 28.6-acre lot. The 4.7 acres lots are allowable under the county’s land use ordinance because the developer will dedicate the roads in the subdivision to the county, according to Jerry Houghton, Tooele County recorder/surveyor.

Meadowbrook Ranch Estates applied in January to have the subdivision rezoned to rural residential with one-acre lots.

Their plan was to develop the land in 2.5-acre lots to offset the costs of developing a required public water system for the subdivision.

The planning commission voted not to support the rezone to RR-1. Meadowbrook subsequently asked the county commission to pull the rezone request from their agenda while they examined alternatives.

Meadowbrook is working with the owners of Stonebridge subdivision to the east of Meadowbrook to create a water user association that will serve both subdivisions.

Meadowbrook Ranch Estates is owned by Utah Youth Village, a Salt Lake City-based nonprofit organization that has provided treatment for youth with emotional and behavioral issues, largely in group homes, since 1969.

The plat for Meadowbrook includes a 28.6-acre parcel that Utah Youth Village may develop as a second youth treatment facility in Tooele County, according to Eric Bjorkland, who also serves as the president and CEO of Utah Youth Village.

Utah Youth Village opened Alpine Academy, a residential treatment program for teenage girls, in Erda in 2002.

The Wednesday night planning commission only approved the final plat for the subdivision. Final plat approval does not include any permits for the treatment facility.