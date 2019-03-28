Subdivision, parking code under review by planning commission

A pair of subdivision final plats — one for a housing development and another for Tooele City’s new police station — were given positive recommendations, while the city’s parking code was under review during the city’s planning commission meeting Wednesday evening.

The planning commission first recommended approval on the final plat for the third phase of the Providence at Overlake subdivision, in single-family residential zoning. The 12-acre property, located near 400 West and north of 1000 North, was advertised on the planning commission’s agenda as being 25 lots; the actual number of lots was 48.

In the supporting material available through the city’s website but not through the state’s public notice website, the number of lots is accurately listed as 48.

Commissioner Melanie Hammer asked if there was any problem with how the agenda item was listed, as it misrepresented the number of lots. Tooele City Attorney Roger Baker said there wasn’t in his opinion, as the public was given adequate notice the subdivision was being discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.

The commission also recommended approval of a subdivision final plat that consolidated five parcels into a single lot at the site of the future home of the Tooele City Police Department on Garden Street. The recommendation also includes vacating overhead power line easements and creating public utility and drainage easements along the perimeter of the newly created parcel.

The Municipal Building Authority of Tooele City approved a maximum $8.5 million contract for construction of the police station during its March 20 meeting, including 3 percent in contingency and approximately 3.5 percent in possible but unanticipated costs. The City is expected to close on a $9 million loan through the state’s Permanent Community Impact Fund Board on April 3.

The planning commission also spent time Wednesday discussing proposed amendments to the city’s code on parking. The proposed changes include requiring public safety aisles in parking lots to ensure large public safety equipment can get through and clarifying lot dimensions and parking requirements.