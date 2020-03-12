Subdivision request will now move on to Tooele City Council

A final plat subdivision request for 87 single-family residential lots was given a positive recommendation by the Tooele City Planning Commission on Wednesday night.

The request by Joe Garlington of Garlington Development, LLC, is for 22.3 acres located at approximately 810 N. 520 East in Tooele City. The area is zoned R1-7 residential.

The applicant requests that a preliminary plan be approved by Tooele City officials to allow for the 87 single family homes he wants to build. The homes will range from 7,000 up to 13,000 square feet in size. Each lot meets the minimum lot frontage and lot width compliant with the R1-7 zone requirements.

According to Tooele City’s General Plan, a property that has been zoned as R1-7 residential allows for approximately “five dwelling units per acre.”

The purpose of the R1-7 zone is to “provide a range of housing choices to meet the needs of Tooele City residents, to offer a balance of housing types and densities, and to preserve and maintain the City’s residential areas as safe and convenient places to live,” according to the planning commission minutes.

The subdivision will connect to roads at 620 East and 690 East, as well as 7th street. All of the roads within the subdivision will be declared public right-of-way.

One issue the planning commission addressed during the meeting was flooding. The area floods rarely because of a Middle Canyon drainage that runs alongside the property. Most of the time, however, there is no matter in this drainage.

However, each lot will need to obtain a flood plain development permit prior to construction.

A storm water management basin is located in the northwest corner of the property and Tooele City officials said that the storm drain will be landscaped by the property’s developer and dedicated to Tooele City for ownership. This is upon approval by the City Council.

The planning commission voted 7-0 to give the request a positive recommendation. The request will now go before the Tooele City Council for further consideration.