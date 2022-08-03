Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Brooks & Dunn helped draw in large crowds by performing at Country Fan Fest Saturday night.
  • The band Baxar plays on the Nashville Next Stage.
  • A Scottish bag piper.
  • Evening festivities.
  • The main stage at night.
  • The Friday night crowd.
  • Niko Moon on the main stage.

August 3, 2022
Successful weekend for Country FanFest

Country Fan Fest 2022

 

photos by Alex Dunn

