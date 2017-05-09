Suicide prevention training set for Thursday at City Hall

The number of people certified to help prevent suicides continues to grow by about 1,000 per year in Tooele Valley, a local official says.

“This type of training was originally brought to our community three years ago by Valley Behavioral Health,” said Heidi Peterson, director of Communities that Care. “Over 3,000 people have received this training since local implementation began, helping the community unite together to save lives.”

She said some of the agencies participating include the Tooele County School District, Tooele County Health Department and Tooele City.

More people will be added to the suicide-prevention trained roster with a training session set for Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Tooele City Hall.

“If you have ever been concerned that someone you love may be having thoughts of ending their life, you are not alone,” Peterson said. “Help is available.”

Tooele City’s Communities that Care program will sponsor the training session called QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer).

“Those trained will learn to recognize the warning signs and risk factors for suicide,” Peterson said. “More importantly, they will learn a three-step skill on how to communicate in a helpful way to those at risk to reduce the chance of a suicide attempt, and to connect them to further professional help. QPR is to mental health as CPR is to physical health. It sustains and protects life until professional resources can be accessed.”

The director said that suicide is known to be the most preventable form of death, and anyone can learn how to prevent suicide.

To register for Thursday night’s training, go to www.tooelecity.org. To arrange for a private QPR training for your workplace, church or youth group, contact Peterson at 435.843.2188 or heidip@tooelecity.org.

According to the QPR Institute, QPR training’s purpose is to save lives and reduce suicidal behaviors by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training. It’s education is believed to empower people to make a positive difference in the life of someone they know.

For more information about QPR prior to Thursday night’s training, see qprinstitute.com.

Local health officials and community leaders pursued frequent QPR training opportunities in the area after Tooele County experienced a surge of teen and adult suicides in 2014.