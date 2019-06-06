Summer Blast at the Grist Mill

It’s the first big party of the summer – the Summer Blast at the Benson Gristmill.

Hosted by the Tooele County Master Gardeners, the Summer Blast will be held Friday, June 7, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Benson Grist Mill.

The Master Gardeners invite all of Tooele County and their friends to show up and enjoy over a dozen food trucks, Vendor Village, pony rides, fire trucks, law enforcement, emergency services and military personnel.

The Summer Blast will also include the Air Med helicopter, a kids area, and a petting zoo.

There will also be a magic show and live music by Exit 99. Admission is $1, with kids under 6 admitted for free.

The Summer Blast celebrates 21 years of Garden Tours by the Master Gardeners. The 2019 Garden Tours will be held on June 14 and 15.

Visit www.annualgardentour.info for more information on both the Summer Blast and Garden Tour.

The Benson Grist Mill is located at 325 UT-138, Stansbury Park.