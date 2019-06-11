Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • David Beacham and his band Exit 99 entertained the crowd at the Summer Blast Friday night at Benson Grist Mill.
  • Emily and Sofia Venari make friends with a camel at the petting zoo.
  • Gary and Sheila Snow enjoyed the music of Exit 99 at the event.
  • Ten-year-old Alexandra Baker has feather extensions placed by Jill Buck and Katie Hickman of Tooele’s Sugar Salon.
  • Trooper Chad Valdez gives Colbie Chamberlain a fist bump beside a 1958 Fairlane at the event.
  • Guests chose between a line up of Food Trucks Friday night at the Summer Blast held at Benson Grist Mill.

June 11, 2019
Summer Blast held at Benson Gristmill

