Summer Blast held at Benson Gristmill

David Beacham and his band Exit 99 entertained the crowd at the Summer Blast Friday night at Benson Grist Mill.

Emily and Sofia Venari make friends with a camel at the petting zoo.

Gary and Sheila Snow enjoyed the music of Exit 99 at the event.

Ten-year-old Alexandra Baker has feather extensions placed by Jill Buck and Katie Hickman of Tooele’s Sugar Salon.

Trooper Chad Valdez gives Colbie Chamberlain a fist bump beside a 1958 Fairlane at the event.