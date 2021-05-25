Summer music camp for all youth

Tooele Valley Youth symphony offers week-long experience in music for youth ♦

Tooele valley youth are invited to a week-long summer music camp to learn the fundamentals of music. And they will have a free instrument to play on.

The Tooele Valley Youth Symphony is offering a camp for all Tooele County students in grades 1-7. The camp runs June 1-5.

Instrumental rental is free during the camp, says Jocelyn Sciortino-Shades, director for the Tooele Valley Youth Symphony.

The camp is designed to be a feeder program to all the local school music programs throughout the valley.

The symphony program includes all the instruments in both band and orchestra.

Each day will feature four hours of music fundamental training and instrument practice. Summerhays Music is lending the camp instruments for each student.

Part of the purpose of the camp is to match students with an instrument they are interested in playing before they commit to a music program.

“There is nothing more connecting than music,” said Sciortino-Shades. “What we have missed most during this pandemic is human connection. We have music as a part of everything significant in our lives.”

Sciortino-Shades is the director of the TVYS and wants this summer camp to ignite the love of music in the hearts of area youth.

“This is a no risk, no commitment way for bored kiddos to begin the summer with something new and exciting. They will have the option to rent an instrument at the end of the week of course…….and we hope that they will! We want them to love learning to play their instruments!” she said.

Current TVYS members will be acting as camp counselors and have a few students assigned to them for the week. They will be working with the students on fundamentals, games and activities.

“No one will be a Beethoven by the end of the camp, yet all will have learned something new about reading music and turning it into something beautiful,” Sciortino-Shades said.

There will be a concert after the camp to show off their new skills to family and friends, she said.

Another bonus of the music camp is that it will serve as a fundraiser for the TVYS to go on a tour of southern Utah in June.

The current members of the TVYS plan to spend four days in the southern Utah area playing music, doing service projects and having adventures.

“Every good tour provides a diversity of opportunities that aren’t always available in one’s hometown. My primary motive is to foster a strong sense of community and supportive relationships for these kids,” said Sciortino-Shades. “We will be bonding together through providing service in the Utah Summer Games, performing in the parks, attending amazing performances of others, meeting up with the Zion’s Youth Symphony and exchanging concerts and attending clinics at Dixie State University. Each experience, each stop on the tour is designed to provide opportunities for service, sharing and making beautiful music.”

Where is this all headed? The symphony directors have a plan.

After students fall in love with their instruments, there are not a lot of music teachers in the Tooele Valley area, according to Sciortino-Shades.

“We want to encourage more to move here and more to get active in teaching. We will be creating a new junior version of the Tooele Valley Youth Symphony that begins in the fall,” she said.

Creating an area music feeder program will give more kids a sense of belonging in the music world, she said.

The camp will be held from June 1 through 5, from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $100 for the week, but the instruments will be free to use the entire time, including the concert.

For more detail see www.beginbandandorchestranow.com