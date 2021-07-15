Woodcross Northstars versus the Utah Glory GO4 Black NV from South Jordan play in the Night Lights soccer tournament Wednesday night at Stansbury High school. The tournament, hosted by Tooele Elite FC soccer club, and running from Wednesdaythrough Saturday, will bring 81 teams to Tooele County.

Soccer players 7-18 years old play in the Summer Night Lights Soccer Tournament on the fields at the Deseret Peak Complex on Wednesday evening. The tournament is expected to bring over 1,200 participants and an untold number of spectators to Tooele County. Most of the teams are from Utah, but some will travel from Arizona and Minnesota for the tournament.