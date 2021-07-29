Summer Nights start Aug. 3

Six events to fill a summer’s week in Tooele County ♦

Earlier in the year, faced with a deadline to secure commitments from vendors and performers for the County Fair and people still in masks and large group gatherings considered a health risk, the County Council decided to cancel the 2021 County Fair.

With the support of the County, several groups have come together to plan a collection of events, some new and some old, for the week when the fair traditionally occurs.

Collectively, the events have been marketed as “2021 Tooele County Summer Nights.”

The events will take place from Aug. 3-7 at the Deseret Peak Complex.

Included in Summer Nights are the Punishment at the Peak Demolition Derby, Bronc & Bulls, the Junior LIvestock Show, a team roping event, 4-H exhibits and a softball tournament.

The demolition derby will be on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Deseret Peak Complex. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Bronc & Bulls features barrels and breakaway on Friday, Aug. 6 at the Deseret Peak Complex. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Bronc & Bulls is put on by 7C Buckers and Tooele County.

Youth have been raising farm animals all year long in anticipation of the annual Junior LIvestock and Show.

The show will go on, starting with a breeding sheep show and market animal weigh-ins on Aug. 4.

Market swine, sheep, goat, and beef shows will be held on Aug. 5. Showmanship events for swine, sheep, goats, and beef will be held on Aug. 6. They will be followed by a round robin show and an awards ceremony that evening.

The livestock auction begins at 9 a.m. on Aug. 7 with buyers registration opening at 7:30 a.m.

All Junior LIvestock Show and Sale events will be held at the Deseret Peak Complex.

The team roping event will start at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Deseret Peak Complex, with entrances due by 7 p.m.

The 4-H exhibits display is a collection of 4-H projects completed by youth throughout Tooele

County during the past year.

4-H project divisions include: agriculture, environmental and animal science; art; personal development; family and consumer science and healthy living; science, technology, engineering and math; plants and a general division.

A free softball tournament will be held each evening from Aug. 4-7 starting at 6 p.m.

For additional information on each event go to the website tooelefair.com.