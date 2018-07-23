Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
July 23, 2018
Summer road projects set to begin across Tooele City

Kilgore Contracting is set to begin major roadway reconstruction on Noble Road and Lakeview Avenue on the east side of Tooele, plus reconstruct a small section of 700 South west of Coleman Street. 

The 700 South project will also improve the intersection and eliminate the offset that currently exists, said Tooele City Engineer Paul Hansen.

The company also is in the process of rotomilling the road and putting down 2 ½ inches of asphalt on 100 East between 600 North and 1000 North.

The reconstruction and overlay projects will cost approximately $1.5 million and should be completed by the end of September, according Hansen. The projects will be paid for through Road C funds from the state, according to a city resolution.

The Tooele City Council passed a resolution on June 20 to have the road work completed.

Kilgore will also repair a portion of Utah Avenue near the railroad tracks where water lines have settled over the years. The project would repair the water lines and a section of Utah Avenue, according to minutes from the June 20 city council meeting.

The contract also includes miscellaneous sidewalk installation and/or repairs at various locations within the city including Dow James Park and City Hall.

Roadways to receive 2 1/2 inches of pavement overlay are 100 East,  Broadway Avenue, 400 South, 770 South, Chateau Circle, Avalon Circle, Grandview Circle, Chimesview Circle Fairview Circle, Delta Circle and Mayo Circle.

Slurry seal projects will also be completed by Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. at a cost of $129,621. The slurry seal projects are set to begin in August and be completed by the end of September, Hansen said.

Roads to receive slurry seal are 1000 North, 520 East, Fox Run and the eastern section of Vine Street.

Kilgore Contracting, of Salt Lake City, is a division of Kilgore Companies.

Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. has an office in North Salt Lake.

 

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark directs all editorial coverage of sports in addition to reporting on a wide range of events from high school football to international racing. He has a wealth of journalism experience, having worked for four other newspapers in the state. Mark grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.

