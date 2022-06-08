Summer Splash: Grantsville City splash pad now open

Pad stores excess water to be used on the park ♦

Grantsville City officials held a ribbon cutting on June 4 for their new splash pad at Hollywood Park.

The ribbon cutting began at 9 a.m. at the park. Over 30 people, including residents of Grantsville, children ready to run through the water, Miss Grantsville and Miss Teen Utah, Bikers Against Child Abuse, city employees, the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce, and the mayor, excitedly gathered to cut the ribbon, marking the opening of Grantsville’s first and only splash pad.

“This is a great day,” Grantsville City Mayor Neil Critchlow said. “This has been a lot of fun and there has been a lot of work that has gone into this.”

The splash pad was created by a company called Water Splash Inc, a New York based company. They provide products for splash pads, spray parks, and water play products for pools.

The project was started in April and was finished on June 3, according to James Waltz, Grantsville City public works director.

The splash pad cost $271,883 and was paid for by a land water conservation grant.

Grantsville officials also had rubber surfacing poured underneath the playground at the park, which cost $214,841.

The splash pad is waterwise, according to Waltz.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our citizens and the surrounding areas,” he said. “Water is always a concern but the great thing about this splash pad is all this water being utilized goes into underground water storage tanks and that when those fill up, it waters the other areas of the park. So, this saves on using secondary water shares in the park.”