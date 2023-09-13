An accident occurred at Erda Way and state Route 36 around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9.

One of the drivers involved in the accident, Khuram Faiz, spoke to the Transcript Bulletin about the accident.

Faiz said he was driving northbound on SR-36 on his way to Salt Lake City with his family. They approached the intersection of SR-36 and Erda Way with a green light. As Faiz drove through the intersection, a truck ran the stoplight westbound on Erda Way.

Faiz said he attempted to brake, but there was no way he could avoid the accident. He ended up t-boning the truck. Faiz’ vehicle and the truck were both totaled.

Equipment in the back of the truck flew out and hit at least two other vehicles causing minor damage, Faiz said.

The Faiz family was transported to a hospital with various injuries. They are home now recovering, he said.

The man in the truck was also taken to the hospital.

The roadway was closed for around 30 minutes to allow for cleanup, Faiz said.

Faiz is thankful for seatbelts and airbags.

“It was scary, you know,” he said. “I’ve never been involved in anything like this. I wish people would pay more attention and not run red lights … It could have been a lot worse … We did great safety-wise. The airbags did their job and the seatbelts did their job, because everybody was buckled up.”