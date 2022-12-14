Sunday fire causes extensive damage to Stansbury home

A Sunday night fire in a Stansbury Park home originated from an area near an indoor hot tub and caused extensive damage to the home, according to North Tooele Fire Department officials.

Home fire danger is heightened during winter months, because of unique fire hazards, according to the NTFD.

The fire occurred in the area of 600 Country Club area around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Jon Smith, public information officer at the NTFD.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, there was visible smoke and flames.

North Tooele firefighters were able to put out the fire in about 20 minutes with help from Tooele and Grantsville city firefighters. Altogether, there were 29 firefighters on scene.

Along with firefighters, personnel with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, the Utah Highway Patrol, and a Bureau of Land Management officer were on scene.

After the fire was put out, fire officials were on scene until late Monday morning investigating and securing the structure.

The fire, which started in the rear of the house near an indoor, enclosed hot tub, caused smoke and heat damage to the home. A large majority of the interior of the home was destroyed, according to Smith.

The family who lived in the home has been displaced.

“Our hearts go out to the family, and we want them to know how much we care and how much we are thinking of them,” Smith said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It is unclear whether the fire caused any injuries.

Smith extends thanks to all the firefighters and personnel that responded to the fire.

“Most of the firefighters who were on scene last night have day jobs that they had to get up for,” Smith said. “There was no hesitation. People jumped out of bed. They left their homes and left their families, and came to help their neighbors in need … It was a unique experience to see everyone working together.”

Although house fires generally don’t increase during the winter months, fire hazards may, according to Smith.

“There are a unique set of fire hazards that present themselves in the winter months,” he said. “People are trying to stay warm, so they are using heaters. They are using lights and stoves inside more often. Those present a lot more hazards.”