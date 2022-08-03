Sunday fire threatened homes

A fire Sunday evening near Droubay Road and Meadowbrook Drive quickly spread to 25 acres and damaged two homes.

The call came in around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, evening.

North Tooele Fire District along with Tooele and Grantsville Fire Departments arrived on the scene where the fire was quickly spreading, according to Jon Smith, public information officer at NTFD.

Fire officials quickly set up two commands: a wildland command team and structure protection team, as several homes on the north end of the Carr Fork subdivision were threatened.

“We were ready to handle loss of property if the fire did reach the property line,” Smith said.

Despite their best efforts, the fire spread to over 25 acres in 45 minutes, according to Smith.

“The fire spread because of the climate conditions being very dry,” he said. “It was also very windy.”

It took firefighters around an hour to put out the fire.

“We were able to stomp it out pretty quick and we spent the next few hours to make sure it wouldn’t ignite again,” Smith said.

Although the fire spread quickly, firefighters were able to keep the fire away from properties, but it was later reported that two homes were damaged as a result of the heat of the fire.

The fire is reported to be human caused but the official cause is under investigation.

“This is not the time to be testing our limits with fire behavior,” Smith said. “It’s extremely hot; It’s extremely dry. Fire danger has never been this bad. We need to be very careful with open flames, make sure to put out our camp fires, avoid dragging chains, make sure our vehicles aren’t parked on open grass, make sure we have proper spark arrestors, and make sure we aren’t starting any fires.”