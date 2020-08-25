Sunday night house fire in Erda 

“Extensive’ damage to family home ♦

A house fire which occurred at 719 West Charley Way in Erda caused extensive damage to a home.

North Tooele County Fire Department Chief Randy Willden said the fire’s cause appears to be accidental.

The call came in around 11:35 p.m., according to Wilden.

When firefighters arrived on scene, it appeared that the fire had started on the outside of the house and burned up the wall into the home’s attic, he said.

According to Willden, it took firefighters a long time to put out the fire because of the wind.

“It was kind of a stubborn fire,” he said. “When a fire gets up into an attic, it’s really hard to put out.”

Firefighters remained on scene until 7 a.m., mopping up and making sure the fire was completely out.

The home sustained major damage and the garage roof of the home burnt off, according to Wilden.

“There’s probably a couple hundred thousand dollars in damage,” he said.

A man living in the home heard popping sounds before the smoke alarm went off and was able to get his family out of the home in time, according to Wilden.

No one was injured during the fire.

Fourteen firefighters from the North Tooele Fire Department and Grantsville City Fire Department, as well as the Tooele County fire marshal assisted with the fire.