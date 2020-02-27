Super Tuesday presidential primary set

Next Tuesday is “Super Tuesday” and Utah is part of the big day.

On March 3, 14 states and one American territory will hold primary elections or caucus meetings to select delegates to national party conventions where 2020 presidential candidates will be selected.

There will be more national party delegates up for grabs on March 3 than on any other single day in the march toward the 2020 party conventions.

In 2016, Utah’s political parties held their primary elections during their caucuses, but in 2020, Utah is participating in Super Tuesday.

Like other recent elections, the Super Tuesday primary is a vote-by-mail election. As of Monday afternoon, 18% of the county’s eligible voters had returned a ballot by mail, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by March 2 to be counted.

People who either did not receive a ballot in the mail or have not mailed a ballot by March 2 may mark a paper ballot in person at one of four voting assistance centers on March 3 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Those voter assistance centers will be located at the Tooele County Administration Building’s basement auditorium at 47 S. Main in Tooele City, Middle Canyon Elementary School at 751 E. 1000 North in Tooele City, inside Stansbury High School’s north entrance at 5300 Aberdeen Lane in Stansbury Park, and at the Grantsville Fire Station at 26 N. Center Street in Grantsville.

Each party has its own rules on who can vote in its primary.

For Super Tuesday, anyone can vote in the Republican Party primary as long as they register as affiliated with the Republican Party at the voter assistance center if they aren’t already affiliated with another party.

The Democratic Party lets any registered voter vote in their primary and no party affiliation form is required, according to Gillette.

Marked ballots may also be placed in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday. The drop boxes are located at the southeast side of Tooele County Administration Building near the former entrance to the sheriff’s department, at Tooele City Hall next to the drive up bill pay drop box, in front of the EnergySolutions office in the Stansbury Village Shopping Center at 500 E. Village Boulevard, and at Grantsville City Hall.

Voter registration status, including party affiliation, may be checked at vote.utah.gov.