Superintendent announces new administrative line up

The Tooele County School District announced leadership changes at the district and school building level as they prepare for the 2021-2022 school year.

In April, Tooele County School District Superintendent announced the appointment of Mark Ernst as assistant superintendent. Ernst replaced Doelene Pitt who retired.

Ernst will be responsible for teaching and learning, including pupil accounting, assessment and research, and curriculum directors under a new organizational chart for the district office.

Terry Christensen, formerly the human resources director, has been promoted to associate superintendent, a new position.

Christensen will lead the school district’s risk management and policy, including safety and emergency services, digital education center, special education services, preschool/early childhood education, career and technical education, and district mentorship.

Wynn Porter, formerly the assistant human resources director will take over as the human resources director. Toni Garn, licensing specialist, is the new assistant human resources director.

Mat Jackson, who was the special education director, is now the student services director. Tamsen Andrus, who was the assistant special education director, will take over as director.

Angie Gillette, formerly the principal at Willow Elementary, is the new Grantsville area director, replacing Ernst.

Sarah Jarnigan came from outside the Tooele County School District to be the Stansbury area director.

Cody Reutzel slides from a curriculum director slot at the district office to the director of assessment. Shonie Guymon, an administrative intern, moves into the vacated curriculum director position.

Dustin Nelson, transportation director, moved to the technology director position. Chlorissa Goddard moves up from assistant transportation director to director.

Ian Silva, who was the custodial supervisor, is now the operations director.

Jeff Wyatt shuffles from the Dugway School principal to the safety and emergency services director at the district office. Bryce Eardley leaves the district office as technology director for Dugway as the school’s principal.

Letitia Casper, administrative intern, is the assistant principal at Grantsville Junior High School. Administrative intern Darren Westhora is an assistant principal at Grantsville High School.

Kimberly Brady, administrative intern, is the principal at Willow Elementary.

Four new administrative interns were announced: David Woolf, Northlake Elementary; Kaycee Roberts, Clarke Johnsen Junior High and Old Mill Elementary; Krystal White, Sterling Elementary and Jodie Barney, Willow Elementary.