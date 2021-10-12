Supply shortages hit local school lunchrooms

Last minute menu changes required to keep students fed ♦

Tooele County School District’s lunchrooms have been feeling the pinch caused by a nationwide supply chain disruption.

“We aren’t always able to cook what we menu,” said Casey Kress, Tooele County School District’s child nutrition director.

The problem, Kress said, is an issue with transportation and food producers.

A nationwide shortage of truck drivers has caused delays in moving products from producers to distributors to end users, like the school district.

Likewise, a shortage in production, whether it be labor problems or other shortages, has caused some products to not be available, according to Kress.

An online report from the Food Institute dated Aug. 25,2021, states that a “massive” supply chain disruption triggered by labor challenges has caused shortages in raw materials, ingredients, and packaged goods.

“Across most sectors, manufacturers are struggling to meet demand due to continued employee shortages. There was some expectation that states where enhanced unemployment benefits and COVID relief payments expired would see an increase in new hires or employees returning to work. However, the labor issue has persisted. … The shortage of U.S. truck drivers is further exacerbating bottlenecks in the supply chain …” reads the Food Institute report.

“We’re on a week by week basis,” Kress said.

Sometimes when the school district’s weekly delivery comes in there are substitutions made by the distributor, he said.

“Our contract calls for a specific kind of Tyson chicken nugget,” Kress said. “Sometimes those aren’t available and our supplier will substitute a different kind or brand.”

Sometimes the supplier just can’t get an item so they call the school district and work out a substitution before delivery.

“Maybe instead of pizza we get calzones or chicken fingers,” Kress said. “So far the problem has been with menuing, we’ve always been able to put food out, but the options may be reduced or the menu may change from what was planned.”