Support rolls in for UMC sale

Mitime’s vision includes new hotel, manufacturing facilities and research and development ♦

Nobody rose to their feet to oppose the $18.55 million deal to sell the former Miller Motorsports Park during a required public hearing on the pending sale.

The Tooele County Commission held a public hearing on the proposed sale of the Utah Motorsports Campus to Mitime Utah Investments, LLC during its Tuesday night meeting at the county building.

During the public hearing some speakers suggested the sale of UMC will remove a cloud of uncertainty about the campus’ future and pave the way for future growth.

“A massive wave of relief has just settled on my community of users,” said Scott Rybarik, with Utah Sports Bike Association and a Tooele County resident. “There has been a great deal of anxiety over these last three years about the future of our organization and the events that we run due to the uncertainty that surrounded the ownership and operation of the track. We are pleased with the selection of Mitime as the owner.”

USBA is one of the largest and longest-running users of UMC, according to Rybarik.

Dave Kizerian, with National Auto Sport Association Utah Region, and a Tooele County resident, said the people in his organization are hoping the plans for UMC will leave room for road racing.

“Our customers have grown antsy and very hesitant to spend money beyond just showing up and running a single day,” he said. “We’re really hoping that the news coming out of this meeting is good for the track and for the facility.”

Viki Lyngle, senior account executive at UMC, said there is a lot of interest in the racetrack for events, outside of racing.

“I just wanted to highlight that there is a backlog of interest in the track, she said. “Just today, I had a gentleman drive to the track. His interest is investors that want to bring in a large concert. We had a business that brought in high end Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Porsches for an event. Now they are looking at housing their organization at UMC. Once this gets rolling, we will be busy.”

Mitime Utah Investment has been managing UMC on behalf of the county for the last three years. Mitime is a Geely Holding Group Corporation company. Geely’s holdings include the largest private automobile manufacturer in China, as well as Volvo, Proton, Lotus, the London Taxi Company, and Terrafugia.

Prior to the public hearing, Willem Geyer, general manager of UMC for Mitime, made a presentation on UMC’s accomplishments and future.

UMC has worked to control costs as well as bring in new events to boost revenue, Geyer said.

Some of the new events and businesses Mitime has brought to UMC include the Cruzer Palooza Car Show and Swap Meet, the Lantern Fest, Nitro Circus, partner events with sister Geely companies, Rodizio Grill, and several additional race teams that have made UMC their headquarters.

While the specifics of the sales agreement have yet to be worked out, Geyer said Mitime’s intent is to keep UMC growing.

A hotel, manufacturing facilities, and research and development, are part of Mitime’s vision for UMC.

“There are a large number of items we are considering,” Geyer said. “One thing we have learned in the last three years is that the facility is not economically viable as it is. Without expansion there would be no reason for us to buy the facility.”

The $18.55 million purchase price fits the parameters of Utah Code that requires the county to sell the facility for fair market value as determined by the average of two independent appraisals, according to Mike Deaver, Tooele County’s tourism consultant.

The approval of the sale of UMC to Mitime is on the county commission’s agenda for their Oct. 2 meeting. That meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in room 321 of the county building at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City. As soon as the purchase agreement is completed it will be posted with the agenda on the county’s website, according to Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead.