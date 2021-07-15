Survey to improve Tooele City

A survey created by Tooele’s economic coordinator and long-time resident aims to gather opinions to guide future economic and business growth in the city, which has grown to over 34,000 residents.

The survey, created by Devon Arellano, a Tooele native currently working on a master’s degree in public safety and Jared Stewart, the city’s economic coordinator, is part of Tooele City’s economic development strategic plan.

“The strategic plan will guide Tooele City in economic development initiatives for the next five years,” Stewart explained. “It will help Tooele City prioritize strategies for business and commercial growth. Getting input from residents and business owners is important to the plan and will guide how to prioritize strategies.”

The draft of the plan, which was recently completed, includes data on existing economic conditions in Tooele and an SWOT analysis — strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, according to Stewart.

The survey will help Stewart and the creators of the plan with their final draft.

“Feedback from the survey will be used to make changes to the draft plan,” Stewart said. “A summary of the survey results will be put into the final economic development strategic plan. The full list of comments will be reviewed and then added to the appendix of the plan.”

The survey also tests the vision statement that Tooele City will become “an attractive place for business and residents to prosper. A city of regionally significant industry with a small town, friendly atmosphere. A place where business, government, schools, and residents come together often for mutual benefit.”

Tooele City residents are highly encouraged to take the survey.

“Economic development strategies will be primarily funded by Tooele City and other outside grants. We want to make sure that as a city, residents are being provided with the business and employment opportunities that they want,” Stewart said.

The survey has almost 500 responses and will close July 20.

The survey can be found at tooelecity.org/economic-development/surveys/ and selecting the “future of economic development” option.

Paper copies of the survey can also be printed at Tooele City Hall.

Questions and comments about the survey can be made by contacting Stewart at jareds@tooelecity.org or by calling 435-843-2169.