Jan. 23, 1948 – Sept. 26, 2023

Susan Ellen May was born to Mike and Ellen Yurth on Jan. 23, 1948. She grew up in Key West, Florida. At age 12 her family moved to Baltimore, Maryland.

After graduating with honors from nursing school, she journeyed solo to Los Angeles where she worked at the UCLA Medical Center. From there she went to work in a small hospital in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Needing a bigger challenge she moved to Salt Lake City and took a nursing position in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit of Primary Children’s hospital.

After moving to SLC she met her soulmate, Mark May. They were married in 1983. Together they had three sons. Of all her accomplishments and talents she was most proud of her boys. Heaven forbid anyone who messed with her children.

Susan was a woman of many talents. She loved gardening, canning, trips to her cabin, and all sorts of crafts. She loved all animals and had too many pets and strays to count. Most of all she loved being a grandma.

She is survived by her husband; her sons Tyler (Tanya), Zack, and Cody (Andrea); stepsons Justin (April) and Nick (Esther); as well as 10 grandchildren. She leaves a hole that can never be filled.

A graveside service will be held Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at the Grantsville City Cemetery.