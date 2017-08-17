Susan “Susie” Gull Parkinson

Susie courageously returned to her Heavenly Father on Aug. 16, 2017. She was born on March 16, 1953, to Lora and Rawlin Gull.

Susie is the sixth of seven children. Her siblings are: Cordale (Carolyn) Gull, Duane (Joyce) Gull, Patti (David) Yandow, Karen (Ed) Johnson, Craig (Barbara) Gull, Kathy (Brad) Clark. Special mention are Stan Turner and Paul Jensen.

Susie was married and sealed to the “apple of her eye,” Lyle O. Parkinson, on Feb. 16, 1973, in the Logan Utah Temple. Together they have three amazing children, Ben (Elaine) Parkinson, John (Tara) Parkinson and Chelsie Parkinson. She has four wonderful grandchildren, Abigail, Spencer, Ethan and Mollie Parkinson.

Growing up, Susie loved riding her horse S.O.B, playing powder puff football and playing softball.

Susie has a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

As a lunch lady for 35 years, Susie lovingly served kids, teachers and parents. Susie was the biggest cheerleader for all of her family’s passions.

Sunday dinners with the family were always a treasured occasion. Susie’s top priority was family.

A viewing will be held Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 at 11 a.m., with a viewing at 10 a.m. at the Erda LDS Church, 323 E. Erda Way, Erda, Utah 84074.

Graveside services will be at the Tooele City Cemetery following the funeral.