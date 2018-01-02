Susan Whitehouse, beloved daughter, sister and aunt, returned to her Heavenly Father on Dec. 30, 2017, in American Fork, Utah.

Susie was born in Tooele, Utah, on July 15, 1949, to Franklin Whitehouse Jr. and Bertha Maughan Whitehouse. Susie brought great joy to her family and those around her. Her laugh could light up a room and the whole neighborhood.

She loved candy, going to lunch with family and going to movies. She excelled in many ways – playing the piano, knitting hats for all the family, cross-stitching pillowcases, singing and doing crossword puzzles.

Susie lived for about 35 years at the Utah State Development Center in American Fork, Utah. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Susie’s parents and devoted brother, Roger, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Paula (Richard); brothers: Scott (Margaret) and Russell (Teresa); and sister-in-law Valerie Whitehouse; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A funeral service will be held at Tate Mortuary on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at 11 a.m., with a visitation prior from 10-10:45 a.m.

The family expresses special thanks to the staff at Utah State Development Center, who have lovingly cared for Susie for many years. Condolences may be sent to the family at tatemortuary.com.