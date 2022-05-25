Suspect arrested in Utah Avenue stabbing

A man who lives near Utah Avenue and 100 East in Tooele City was stabbed in an incident that occured on April 28.

Tooele City police have now identified and arrested a suspect in that stabbing.

Gabriel Emilio Mascarenas, 29, who was also recently in trouble with local law enforcement for tagging throughout Tooele, has been arrested for aggressive assault, a second-degree felony in connection with the April 28 stabbing.

Tooele City police officers were dispatched to 132 E. Utah Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on April 28, in reference to a stabbing, according to an affidavit of probable cause written by a Tooele City police officer.

Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male victim with severe bleeding coming from his extremities.

Due to the injuries, the victim was flown to a Salt Lake area hospital.

Officers were advised by witnesses at the time of the incident that the victim had been in a disagreement with Mascarenas, after Mascarenas burst into the apartment.

The witnesses stated that Mascarenas started arguing with the victim, and as they started to get out of control, they were told to take the disagreement outside, according to the probable cause statement. The witnesses also told officers that within a very short time, the victim called out that he needed help and Mascarenas was no longer at the residence.

During the investigation, search warrants were served on Mascarenas and his property. Suspected blood was found outside and inside Mascarenas’ vehicle. The shoes Mascarenas was wearing when interviewed at the police station matched a bloody shoe print from the crime scene. Mascarenas was also in possession of a knife, according to the statement.

The victim was also interviewed. He told officers that a male entered the apartment looking for a fight. He said he didn’t want to reveal the name of the man but he said he knew who it was. The victim also said he tried to leave the apartment but the male assailant stood in the way, preventing him from going up the stairs. At that time, a fight started and the victim said he was stabbed several times.

The injuries the victim received were determined to be life-threatening. Officers reported that they used two tourniquets to stop the bleeding.

The victim is also reported to have injuries that he will not recover from. He has since been released from the hospital and is doing OK, according to Detective Colbey Bentley, with the Tooele City Police Department.

Mascarenas was interviewed and declined to speak with investigators. He was booked into the Tooele County Jail on aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.