Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting Tuesday

The suspect in a Salt Lake City shooting who was shot by police after fleeing to Lake Point Tuesday morning has died, according to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

When the pursuit by Salt Lake City police ended on Canyon Road, the driver of the vehicle, Roman Carrillo, 18, exited the vehicle with a firearm and began to shoot at officers, the release said. Carrillo’s shots struck one officer’s vehicle multiple times.

Two Salt Lake police officers fired back at Carrillo and he was shot in the exchange, the release said. After being transported to an area hospital, Carrillo died as a result of his injuries.

The other occupant of the vehicle, Andrew Greening, 19, was taken into custody by police without incident, according to the release. He later admitted to the Salt Lake City shooting, which occurred in the early hours of May 30 at 235 S. 500 West, and was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

No officers were injured in the pursuit and exchange of gunfire. The two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police were dispatched to 235 S. 500 West in Salt Lake City on reports of a shooting around 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to Salt Lake City police. About 15 minutes later, police located the suspect vehicle, which fled after a traffic stop was attempted.

The ensuing chase went further east into the city before heading west and getting on westbound Interstate 80, police said. Utah Highway Patrol joined the pursuit, which reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The suspects excited the freeway at Exit 99 and headed south on state Route 36, before turning onto Canyon Road, according to Salt Lake City police. After the suspects crashed near the intersection of Adobe Road, the shootout with police began.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the West Valley City Police Department, will be investigating the pursuit and shooting involving Salt Lake City police. The cause of the original shooting is under investigation by the Salt Lake City Police Department.