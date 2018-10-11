Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning

The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning has been identified by law enforcement.

Christopher Michael Ono, 27, of Tooele, was named as the suspect in a joint press release from the Tooele City Police Department and Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

Tooele City police responded to a residence on 860 North, Tooele, looking for Ono, who is the suspect in a domestic assault investigation, the release said.

Two officers went to the front of the residence, while a third took position where he could observe the rear door, according to the release. When officers tried to summon the occupants of the home to the front door, Ono exited the back door.

As Ono left the rear of the home, he pointed a pistol in the direction of the officer positioned there, the release said. The officer fired at Ono several times, who surrendered to police. Neither the officer nor Ono were injured during the confrontation.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting was turned over to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, per Tooele City Police Department protocol, the release said. A loaded weapon was recovered by investigators with the sheriff’s office near the rear door where Ono surrendered.

The officer who discharged his weapon is on paid administrative leave, according to Tooele County Sheriff Lt. Travis Scharmann.

Ono is a parolee and was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, aggravated assault, assault and theft.