Suspect in UHP patrol vehicle theft heads to court this week

One of the suspects connected to the theft of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper’s car on July 30 will appear in 3rd District Court this week.

Brandy Willes, 32, of Kearns, is charged with second-degree felony theft, third-degree felony escape from official custody and third-degree wrongful appropriation, as well as misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, false personal information with intent to be another actual person, reckless driving and driving with a measurable amount of a controlled substance.

A trooper was dispatched to a vehicle rollover near milepost 21 on eastbound Interstate 80 around 9:28 a.m., according to a probable cause statement. The call to dispatch indicated the two occupants of the vehicle were out and walking around, apparently uninjured.

The responding trooper spoke with the victims of the accident, a man and woman later identified as Willes and Tommy Rodriguez, 28, of West Valley City, who claimed they didn’t have identification with them, the statement said. Willes told the trooper her name was Sarah Gordon and that she was asleep when the crash occurred.

Rodriguez told the officer he was driving approximately 75 mph prior to the crash and drifted to the edge of the road before overcorrecting, which caused the vehicle to overturn, according to the statement.

The trooper requested a review of the license plate and identification from those involved in the crash and dispatch immediately called back on reports the vehicle was stolen, the statement said. The trooper placed Rodriguez under arrest as he claimed to be the driver and searched his personal belongings before placing him in the rear of the patrol vehicle.

The trooper also arrested Willes, handcuffing her and placing her in the front passenger seat of the patrol vehicle, according to the probable cause statement. After securing them in the vehicle, the trooper went back to speak with occupants of a pickup truck that had stopped to assist the suspects following the crash.

The personal belongings of Willes and Rodriguez were in the back of the truck and aluminum foil with burn marks was found amongst their belongings, the statement said. The trooper went to return to his vehicle to obtain evidence gloves when the patrol vehicle drove away.

Realizing his vehicle was stolen, the trooper accepted the pickup truck to pursue the fleeing Willes and Rodriguez, according to the statement. After catching up to his patrol vehicle, the subjects were seen fleeing south into the desert and the trooper terminated a foot chase.

A fixed-wing aircraft from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and a state Department of Public Safety helicopter were involved in the search for the suspects, according to UHP. A Grantsville City Police Department K-9, area UHP troopers, Tooele County Sheriff’s Office and Utah State Bureau of Investigation also joined in the pursuit.

Using the helicopter to call out the escaped subjects, the two suspects were safely taken into custody, UHP said.

When the dashboard camera was reviewed by the trooper, it was found Willes was unable to maintain her lane and topped out at 133 mph while driving the patrol vehicle, the probable cause statement said.

Willes is in court for a roll call hearing on Tuesday at 9 a.m.