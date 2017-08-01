Suspects steal UHP cruiser after wreck on Interstate 80

Utah Highway Patrol troopers were forced to pursue one of their own vehicles after it was stolen on Interstate 80 Sunday morning.

A trooper responded to a single-vehicle accident near milepost 21 on eastbound I-80 around 9:30 a.m., according to UHP. A passenger car drifted off the left side of the road and the driver overcorrected, sending the car off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle rolled multiple times after leaving the side of I-80, according to UHP. A trooper responded to the scene of the crash within 10 minutes.

Another motorist had stopped to assist the male and female occupants of the crashed vehicle, UHP said. The crashed vehicle occupants were loading their belongings into the assisting motorist’s truck when it was discovered the car was stolen.

The trooper took the male and female occupant of the truck into custody, placing both of them in handcuffs behind their back, according to UHP. When the trooper went to retrieve the suspects’ personal belongings from the assisting truck, the female occupant drove off in his vehicle.

The suspects, identified as Tommy Rodriguez, 28, of West Valley City and Brady Willes, 32, of Kearns, fled to milepost 24 before fleeing on foot south into the desert, UHP said. The trooper borrowed the assisting motorist’s truck to send additional information to responding units.

A fixed-wing aircraft from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and a state Department of Public Safety helicopter were involved in the search for the suspects, according to UHP. A Grantsville City Police Department K-9, area UHP troopers, Tooele County Sheriff’s Office and Utah State Bureau of Investigation also joined in the pursuit.

Using the helicopter to call out the escaped subjects, the two suspects were safely taken into custody, UHP said. The male subject was transported by medical ambulance for a breathing problem potentially from asthma, drug use or the crash, according to UHP.