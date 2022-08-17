Suspicious fire at Valley Behavioral Health

A fire Tuesday evening at Valley Behavioral Health in Tooele City has been labeled by authorities as suspicious.

The Tooele City Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Valley Behavioral Health, located at 100 S. 1000 West, Tuesday night around 10:25 p.m., according to fire chief Matt McCoy.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found one room that served as an office on the northwest corner of the building on fire.

They quickly ensured that the fire was contained and spent the next 15 minutes putting out the fire, according to McCoy.

The department stayed on scene until 4 a.m. mopping up and making sure the fire didn’t reignite.

Everything in the office was a total loss in the fire, McCoy said.

The dollar amount of damage is unknown at this time.

The fire was labeled as suspicious and the Tooele City Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

Through the course of the investigation, it appears that someone threw a large rock through the window of an office belonging to the operations manager of Valley Behavioral Health. It is believed the suspect broke the window and set the fire in the office intentionally, according to a press release from the Tooele City Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

This case is still in the early stages of investigation. At this time, detectives are attempting to obtain video surveillance from surrounding businesses and homes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Curtis by calling Tooele County Dispatch at (435)882-5600 #1.