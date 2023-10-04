Firefighters are calling an early morning fire on Wednesday, Oct. 4, on Tooele City’s Broadway Street suspicious.

The fire occurred at 126 N. Broadway Street in an abandoned building at 5:09 a.m., according to Tooele City Fire Chief Matt McCoy.

When firefighters arrived, they found the entire second floor engulfed in flames.

It took firefighters over an hour and a half to put out the fire. After it was put out, they called the Tooele County fire marshal and the state fire marshal to investigate. They were on scene until Wednesday afternoon investigating.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it has been labeled as suspicious, McCoy said.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, investigators were still on the scene and Broadway Street north of Elm and south of Date Streets was closed.