Sutton accepts offer to attend U of U’s School of Dance

Grantsville High School senior Scout Sutton recently accepted an offer to attend the University of Utah’s School of Dance. Her studies and dance training at the U begin in June.

Students and faculty at GHS honored the longtime ballet student at a signing ceremony Wednesday at the high school.

Scout said she considered offers from two dance departments ranked among the top five in the country — the University of Utah and the University of Oklahoma. She also received a $10,000 scholarship offer from the University of Arizona.

“I’ve wanted to attend the University of Utah my whole life, but the thought of being a Sooner caught my attention. Oklahoma accepts only nine freshmen into the program each year,” Scout said. “Everything came down to money and the University of Utah offered me a package I could not turn down. I’m excited to be a Ute.”

Principal Kenna Aagard reviewed some of Scout’s ballet accomplishments at the ceremony.

She said Scout started dancing at the age of 3.

Scout trained at the Ballet West Academy where she performed in more than 100 shows in a 10-year span including “The Nutcracker,” “Cinderella,” “Swan Lake,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “The Mermaid” and “Aladdin.” She traveled the past two summers to train at the Pacific Northwest Ballet and at the Houston Ballet.

The principal read a statement from Jeff Rogers, Scout’s main teacher at Ballet West Academy.

“I am not an easy person to please in the studio. I am intense and demanding,” Rogers wrote. “Scout, through diligence, work ethic and sheer willpower has never failed to rise to the occasion. She has been an exemplary student and a good leader among her peers. I am going to miss her in the studio.”

Scout’s father, Brad Sutton, commented on his daughter’s dedication to dancing.

“Ballet has been Scout’s life for the past 15 years and for the past 10 years she has traveled 80 miles a day to the Ballet West Academy at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City,” he said. “She dances six days a week and six hours a day at the Academy.”

Scout said performing in Ballet West’s “The Nutcracker” was a life-changing experience.

“When I was 8 years old, I decided I wanted to audition to be part of the production and perform on the big stage at Capitol Theatre,” Scout said.

“I went into the audition with about 300 girls and got cast as the Party Princess,” she added. “When I put on my green dress with colorful flowers, I was so nervous! I remember waiting backstage with my heart racing, because I knew there were thousands of people in the audience. When the music started and I stepped on stage with all the bright lights, my fear was replaced with pure joy and excitement. I knew that performing was something I wanted to do forever.”