SWAT catches fugitive who fled police, crashed car

A Tooele man who fled police and led them on a chase throughout Tooele City on Tuesday morning has been charged.

William Ybarra, 32, is charged with second-degree felony theft and third-degree felony failure to stop or respond at command of police, as well as misdemeanor counts of unauthorized control of a vehicle for an extended time, an accident involving property damage, and reckless driving.

Tooele City police were first dispatched to 10:49 a.m. on a report of two who were dealing drugs and then about to fight in the area of 160 N. 200 West, according to the probable cause statement. When the responding officer arrived at the scene, they observed two men get into separate black and blue vehicles.

The driver of the black vehicle, later identified as Ybarra, attempted to leave the scene and fled southbound on 200 West at more than 50 mph, the statement said.

Ybarra’s car struck a utility pole at the intersection of 200 W. 400 South, Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen said. He then fled on foot, stole a red pickup truck in the area, then headed north on 100 West.

Assisting officers pursued Ybarra until he crashed the pickup truck and abandoned it in the area of 680 W 600 North, the probable cause statement said. Witnesses observed him run southbound toward the apartments on McKellar Street and he was seen entering one of the units.

While officers pursued Ybarra, the initial responding officer searched the black vehicle, which contained men’s clothing and a cell phone logged into Ybarra’s Facebook account, the statement said. The vehicle was registered in his girlfriend’s name. The owners of both vehicles were contacted and both advised the vehicles had been stolen.

After Ybarra was spotted entering the McKellar Street apartment, officers requested a warrant, which was written and approved by the on-call judge, the statement said. Tooele County SWAT was contacted while law enforcement waited for the warrant and setup containment, Hansen said.

Once the warrant was received, SWAT entered the apartment and Ybarra was located in a back room of the apartment and taken into custody without incident, according to Hansen.

Ybarra was questioned by police while he received medical attention for the injuries he suffered in the crashes, the statement said. He told police the keys were in the first vehicle he took, then invoked his rights and said he no longer wanted to answer questions.

Ybarra is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates